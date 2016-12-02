Van Wert independent

Four people appeared Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with two of those facing sentencing.

Marissa Kreischer, 31, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Martin Burchfield also ordered Kreischer to undergo a substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment, as well as an evaluation for drug court. She was also ordered to pay monthly probation fees.

Eldon Leroy Howe-Anderson, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield also gave him credit for 85 days already served.

Also Wednesday, Ryan L. Miller, 27, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of one count each of theft and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree. Five other forgery charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Van Wert County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor also presided over a probation violation hearing on Wednesday.

Jill Diller, 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by refusing probation supervision. She was then resentenced to 180 days in jail.