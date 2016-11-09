Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering free days this Thursday, November 10, from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, November 11, from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. to local United States military veterans.

“Sacrifices never imaginable, loved ones left behind for the best of homecomings and reunions, loved ones lost in battle for the ultimate sacrifice, appreciation beyond expressible words,” are just some of the responses from the employees of the YWCA of Van Wert County when asked about local veterans and their loved ones.

As a small token of its big appreciation, the YWCA staff will be offering free use of the Fitness Center, which has free weights, Nautilus, and cardio equipment; fitness classes available on those days; and use of the sauna and locker rooms for anyone coming in during the listed hours this Thursday and Friday, with proof of service, discharge, etc. This offer will also apply to the spouses/partners of veterans.

“There are some great changes and things happening in these areas of the YWCA, so please bear with the us,” stated J.J. McClain, health and wellness coordinator of the YWCA. ‘’But offering a place for our veterans to take care of themselves for a couple of days — mind, body and soul — is the least we could do.”

Feel free to call 419.238.6639 or email jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org with any questions regarding free days for veterans and their loved ones.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.