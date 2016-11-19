DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The YWCA of Van Wert County celebrated its centennial in style during a gala held Friday evening at the YWCA.

YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick emceed the “Toast to the YWCA” event, which was held in conjunction with the YW’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. In addition to honoring the vision of philanthropist George Marsh in creating the YWCA in 1916, the optional black-tie event featured heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer tastings, and entertainment by The Brat Pack musical group.

Because the gala coincided with the YWCA’s annual Festival of Trees event, a number of Christmas trees and other holiday decorative items were auctioned off to help fund the many activities of the YWCA.

Also honored at the gala was Jean Owens, who is retiring as the head of the YWCA’s popular travel program after 45 years of volunteering her time for that program and other YWCA activities.

Owens, who received a standing ovation from those attending, said later Friday night that coordinating the program had been very rewarding for her.

“It’s been a wonderful life for me,” Owens said, noting that she took over the then-fledgling program in 1971. “They had done a couple of one-day trips, and went to a World’s Fair one time before that.”

Owens said she started with several one-day trips, but then began developing what would become the current program, which includes trips to events and cities all over the United States — and the world.

“I’ve got to see a lot of great places,” Owens added. “We’ve been as far as Australia, as well as most of the states.”

But the most rewarding part of the program, she said, is those people who come up to her later and tell her how much they enjoyed the trips. Owens said the one-day Mystery Trips are especially popular.

“It’s been a joy to take people on the trips,” Owens said, noting that, while she has enjoyed all of the destinations, probably her favorite place to visit was Wales — and that was before she learned that she is part Welsh. “It’s just a beautiful country.”

Laudick also thanked gala sponsors for their financial support. Sponsors include the following:

Diamond Sponsors – Statewide Ford Lincoln and Vancrest Health Care Centers

Ruby Sponsors – Ohio Rubber Floors Inc. and Woodforest National Bank

Emerald Sponsors – Alexander & Bebout Inc., Citizens National Bank, Evanston Recycling Solutions, The Kenn-Feld Group, Laudick’s Jewelry, National Door & Trim, and Van Wert County Hospital

Black Label Sponsors – Niswonger Foundation and Van Wert Propane Inc.

Contributors – Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Brewed Expressions Café & Drive-Thru, Edwards Jones-Trevor Webster, Laurie’s Naturescapes, Sisters Bridal Boutique, Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Summer Sealers, Taylor’s Floor Covering, Trisco Systems Inc., Van Wert Glass Company LLC, Main Street Van Wert, Vantage Career Center, and Willow Bend Country Club.