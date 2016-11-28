Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding its annual SilverSneakers holiday luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, December 8, in the YMCA Senior Fitness Room.

The luncheon will be catered by Van Wert Manor and will include live music, giveaways, and a special Christmas gift from the YMCA.

The holiday luncheon is free and no RSVP is required. Members are also welcome to bring a friend to the luncheon.

All SilverSneakers members and anyone interested in the opportunities that the YMCA offers for seniors are invited to come and learn about the exciting programs the YMCA offers. The YMCA staff will check participants’ eligibility for a SilverSneakers membership, give tours, and answer questions about the YMCA and how its senior programming can meet seniors’ needs.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.