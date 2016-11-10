Submitted information

On Tuesday, December 20, the YMCA of Van Wert County will be carrying-out a unique fundraiser — a ball drop to raise funds for youth sports.

Hundreds of numbered balls will be dropped from the second floor of the Y into a basketball mini-hoop on the ground. Tickets are being sold with corresponding numbers and the person who purchased the number that lands on or closest to the hoop will win half the ticket proceeds. The winner needs not be present.

Tickets, which are available now until noon Monday, December 19, are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. Each ticket gives the purchaser an opportunity to win half the sale proceeds, with the other half going towards the youth sports program at the Y.

“We are really excited to be holding this event,” said YMCA Program Director Briana Geiger. “The proceeds generated go back into YMCA youth sports and gives us the opportunity to fulfill the YMCA mission and provide activities to kids that may not be able to afford it.”

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YM website at www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.