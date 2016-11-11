Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding a holiday fitness event for members and potential members.

“40 Days of Fit-Mas” is a fitness challenge running through the holiday season at the YMCA. Registration is going on now and is just $15 for members and $20 for potential members. Those wanting to register can do so at the YMCA, by calling the Y at 419.238.0443, or online at www.vwymca.org. The event will run from November 21 through December 31.

Those registered will have 40 days to accumulate 2,000 points. Collect points for every minute of cardio and strength training, while extra points are given for participation in YMCA group fitness classes and completing the provided fitness countdown calendar. Points can be accumulated anywhere: at home, at the Y, at another location, or outdoors.

Those who register will receive a fitness log to track their progress, while those who log and finish the event within 40 days will receive a t-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

“We wanted to provide something fun and different for the community to help keep them on track during the holiday season,” said YMCA Personal Trainer Julie Schaufelberger. “Exercising relieves stress, gives you more energy and makes this hectic time of the year more manageable.”

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling the above number or visiting the YMCA website. The YMCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.