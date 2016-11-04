Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding an all-day event, “Kids Fun Day at the Y,” for kids ages 6-12 on Monday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We want to give the kids something structured and fun to do during their days off school,” stated YMCA Program Director Briana Geiger. “Our program provides positive out of school time experiences for your child on school holidays and breaks.

“Our staff is committed to ensuring these days are packed with fun and enriching experiences,” Geiger added. “We plan and organize each minute of the day to ensure your child not only has fun but also has the opportunity to gain new experiences and make new friends.”

These events include, but will not be limited to, sports, games, swimming, bounce house, arts and crafts, and so much more! Bathing suits, towels, and a packed lunch are all the kids will need to bring — everything else will be provided.

The cost for Y members is $20 for the first child and $10 per additional child. Potential member rates are $30 first child and $20 per additional child. Register by calling 419.238.0443.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. One may also email briana@vwymca.org for more information.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.