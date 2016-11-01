Submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club will be holding a Turkey Shoot on Sunday, November 6, starting at noon. The event will be held on the club grounds, 2 miles east of Willshire on Ohio 81.

Only 12-gauge shotguns will be permitted and shells will be furnished. Youth shoots for children aged 16 and under will also be held. Only 20-gauge shotguns will be permitted for the youth shoots and shells will be furnished.

A lunch stand will be available and the public is welcome.