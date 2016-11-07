William Richardson, 69, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born November 7, 1946, the son of Eugene and Dorothy (Dunlap) Taylor, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Sarah (Kyle) Devore of Tippecanoe and Lisa (Pete) LaBauve of Columbus; a brother, Frank Richardson of Indiana; one sister, Shirley (Dwaine) Kimmey of Middle Point; six grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A sister, Clara Jane; and five brothers, Richard “Dick” Richardson, Charles “Chuck” Richardson, and three brothers who died in infancy, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be in Salem Mennonite Cemetery in Elida.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Medical Center or Community Health Professionals.