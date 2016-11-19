Van Wert independent news

PAULDING — The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board approved pay rates for substitutes, including teachers, health coordinators, secretaries, and aides, during its November meeting this week at the Paulding ESC office.

WBESC Superintendent Brian Gerber first updated the board on a number of legislative issues, personnel items, and ongoing WBESC activities during his report.

Gerber provided information on what the next biennial Ohio budget could look like, as well as the potential ramifications of that budget.

“It is prudent to be proactive and prepare for tentative budget proposals, and the potential financial impact it could have on our ESC,” the superintendent told the board.

During the meeting, the board approved budget revisions to the fiscal year 2017 21st Century Grants program, while also approving the following substitute rates:

Substitute teachers — $90 per day; substitute teachers (Student Learning Center and ACE Academy) — $95 a day; substitute health coordinator, $17 per hour; substitute secretary, $75 per day; substitute aides, $70 per day.

The board also approved a one-year contract for Devin Hitchcock as a paraprofessional, effective November 7, and accepted a donation of $2,500 from the Van Wert Professionals Fire Fighters (IAFF Union Local 681) for the WBESC preschool at the Thomas Edison Center.

Later, board members authorized a Family Medical Leave Act leave for Rosanah Foster, effective November 29, due to a medical procedure she must undergo.

NEOLA policy updates and the Wayne Trace Little Raiders Information Sheet/Health Services Policy were also approved at the meeting.

The next meeting of the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at the Van Wert ESC office.