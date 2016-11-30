We have had some great donations of art recently! Come in and see for yourself. We have a new painting painted by Vera Wassenberg herself, which was donated by the Betty Woodruff family. We have many new David Humphreys Miller works from Brent Stevens (more on this later!) and a painting by Richard Rogers, which was donated by Judi Snook. Thank you to everyone for your generosity!

Have you checked out the current show at the Wassenberg? The Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is a great way to support local and regional artists and an even better way to find a unique, lasting gift for those you love. This exhibit will be in place until December 18, and we are open until 9 p.m. every Thursday night.

Call for entries–Enchanted! The Enchanted Exhibit will explore fantasy, faeries; and their gardens & houses, dragons, wizardry, elves and anything that means magical to you. This show is open to anyone 15 years old and up and is an all-media show accepting drawings, paintings, sculpture and photography. Art intake is scheduled for January 6–7, 2017. A $25 entry fee gets you the opportunity to display four (4) pieces of your artwork from January 14–29, 2017. Awards will be presented. We encourage you to list your work for sale, but it is not mandatory. Complete guidelines are available online, here at the art center

or give us a call and we can send you a prospectus.

The warm stuff is starting to trickle in, thank you! Warm Up the Ridge 2016! The residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside, live in third-world living conditions where the winters are brutal. We’re having a drive for warm clothing (hats, coats, socks, boots, blankets, gloves); the need is greatest for adult sizes, but children’s clothing will certainly be accepted as well. Please drop items off at the art center by December 20.

There are still openings in the “Drawing basic anatomy” class on December 7, 14, 21, 28. Recommended ages: 15 and up. Instructor: Matt Temple. All skill levels. Costs are WAC members: $40 and regular price is $45. Materials required: #2 pencil, sketch pad, newsprint pad, various soft drawing pencils, kneaded eraser and magic rub eraser. Graphite and/orcharcoal optional.

ArtNight, held on Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. now features ongoing inexpensive projects for those interested. Cash bar. On December 1, we will be making “stained” glass candle votives for $8. Price includes one glass of house wine. Additional available at regular art center prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) still has space available. Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program costs $40 a month for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for non-members and runs through the school year. Most supplies will be provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are also available on a limited basis and go quickly. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.