Van Wert High School will host a bloodmobile between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Those who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent, advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood. Prospective donors should bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license).

Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment, while walk-ins are always welcome.