Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has scheduled parent-teacher conferences for Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22, and Monday, February 27, 2017.

Times are as follows: Monday, November 21, from 4-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, November 22, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Monday, February 27, 4-7:30 p.m.

The conferences, which are held in the high school-middle school commons area, allow parents the opportunity to discuss their students’ progress in school with teachers. Priest said members of the teaching staff welcome parents to the school during the scheduled hours.

Due to conferences, school will be closed the week of Thanksgiving and resume Monday, November 28.

Those planning to attend parent-teacher conferences at VWHS should park in the far west parking lots to the back of the school and enter through either the high school gymnasium entrance or middle school gymnasium entrance.