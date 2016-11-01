Submitted information

Van Wert Elementary School’s afterschool running club will be hosting its annual 1-mile Turkey Trot this Saturday, November 5. This event is part of the New Balance Foundation’s Billion Mile Race, a nationwide initiative geared towards increasing the amount of physical activity in the average American schoolchild’s day.

As one of the most active participants in the “Billion Mile Race” thus far, Van Wert Elementary received a grant from ChildObesity180 to help with its event and garner broader interest within both the school and the community at large.

Since the “Billion Mile Race” officially kicked off last year, more than 1.7 million students at over 6,500 schools across the U.S. have logged a cumulative 43 million miles. The kids at Van Wert Elementary have been highly engaged, logging over 40,700 miles last year.