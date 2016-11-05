DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Ottawa resident Kathleen Schmitz as the district’s assistant treasurer during a special meeting Friday morning in the district boardroom at the S.F. Goedde Building.

Schmitz, who is currently treasurer for Continental Local Schools, would begin her new position, effective November 28.

Superintendent Ken Amstutz said Schmitz has extensive school finance experience, beginning her career as treasurer of the Putnam County Educational Service Center in 1993 and remaining there until 2000, when she was hired as assistant treasurer of Continental Local Schools, a position she held until 2005. After four years as assistant treasurer for Elida Local Schools, Schmitz has spent the past seven years as Continental Local Schools treasurer.

Schmitz graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Toledo in 1988.

Amstutz noted that Schmitz, who he said was “very capable,” was interested in moving from a treasurer’s position to being an assistant treasurer because of the time commitment and the fact she still has younger children in school.

“I think she’ll do a very nice job,” the superintendent said, noting that the district currently doesn’t have a job description for an assistant treasurer’s position, but one would be in place prior to Schmitz taking the job on November 28.