Van Wert Manor, 160 Fox Road in Van Wert, hosted its second annual Learn with Friends Fashion Show event on Monday at Wassenberg Art Center.

With around 200 people in attendance, local celebrities modeled outfits from local boutiques and clothing stores. Twenty-five local celebrities showcased trending clothes from MOD Boutique, Humble Bumble Children’s Boutique, and TAG Menswear. More than $1,000 was raised from the event, which will be donated to Van Wert’s Blessings in a Backpack program. Entertainment was provided by the Van Wert High School Select Choir and Kim Hohman’s Dance Works.

Local celebrity models who modeled MOD Boutique clothes included Shenett Dewitt and Jackie Hernandez (Van Wert Manor), Dr. Rebecca Adams (Van Wert Family Physicians), Stacey Baer (Shultz Huber & Associates), Anne Dunn and Debby Compton (Van Wert County Hospital), Tisha Fast (State Farm Insurance), Christine Heizman (retired from Van Wert Schools), Kim Hohman (Kim Hohman’s Dance Works), Staci Kaufman (Vantage Career Center), Kimberly Laudick (YWCA), Vicki Smith (United Way), Tafi Stober (Niswonger Performing Arts Center), Leah Treece (Purmort Brothers Insurance), and Erika Wise (Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce).

Celebrity models modeling TAG Menswear clothing line included Seth Baker (Van Wert County Foundation), Eric Hurless (Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance), Adam Ries (Main Street Van Wert), Tim Slusher (TAG Menswear), and Avery and Grant Slusher.

Children modeling winter selections from Humble Bumble Boutique included Kyra Welch, Olivia Treece, Kemlynn Welch, Sayler Wise and Keiley Welch.

Van Wert Manor has been part of the community since 1970 through its tradition of caring. For more information about Van Wert Manor, contact Janel Schulte, community marketing coordinator, at 419.238.6655.