Vantage Career Center is reminding parents that the school’s parent-teacher conferences will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 21, and from 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22. Conferences will be held in the Vantage commons area.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their child’s progress with not only their Career Tech teacher, but their academic teachers as well. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during conference hours.

Following parent-teacher conferences and the Thanksgiving holiday, school will resume Tuesday, November 29, for a regular school day.