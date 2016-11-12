Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting its 100-year “Toast to the YWCA” event on Friday, November 18, and sponsors were recently named for the gala.

This is a black-tie optional event, with fine wines and premium beer tastings, live and silent auctions, heavy hors d’oeuvres, The Brat Pack three-piece band, and so much more. The doors will open at 6 p.m. November 18, with the event beginning at 7 that evening. Tickets are still available at the YWCA for $50 a person or $95 a couple.

“This event is going to be an amazing celebration of the past 100 years of the YWCA, as well as all that we have to look forward to in the future,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.

The following businesses and organizations are sponsoring the event:

Diamond Sponsors — Statewide Ford Lincoln and Vancrest Health Care Centers

Ruby Sponsors — Ohio Rubber Floors Inc. and Woodforest National Bank

Emerald Sponsors — Alexander & Bebout, Inc., Citizens National Bank, Evanston Recycling Solutions, Kenn-Feld Group, Laudick’s Jewelry, National Door & Trim and Van Wert County Hospital.

Black Label Sponsors — Niswonger Foundation and Van Wert Propane Inc.

Contributors — Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Brewed Expressions Café & Drive-Thru, Edward Jones-Trevor R. Webster, Laurie’s Naturescapes, Sisters Bridal Boutique, Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Summer Sealers, Taylor’s Floor Covering, Trisco Systems Inc., Van Wert Glass Company LLC, Main Street Van Wert, Vantage Career Center, and Willow Bend Country Club.

In addition, the evening’s live and silent auction will include items donated from numerous businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout the area. There is sure to be something for everyone at this event. Wreaths, Christmas trees large and small, furniture pieces and décor — with all types of design — will be available. And, in the true spirit of the holiday season, winning bidders are given the option of donating items they’ve successfully bid on to a less fortunate family in the community.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.