The City of Van Wert will begin leaf collection the week of Monday, November 7, and will continue throughout the month of November. The final week of leaf collection will begin Monday, November 28.

Leaves must be in paper biodegradable bags and placed at the curb the night before the pick-up date. City residents are urged not to abuse this service by inserting garbage and other foreign materials in with the leaves, as the leaves will be disposed of in a manner not conducive to trash.

Residents are also reminded that it is unlawful and against city ordinance to rake leaves into the street.