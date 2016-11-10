Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has been very busy since the first reveal. As area residents may have seen over the past two weeks, many companies have finished their United Way campaigns, while individual and business pledges are arriving daily.

“Central Mutual Insurance Company recently completed their United Way campaign,” Vicki Smith, executive director of the United Way, shared. “Between employee and company match they raised over $161,000. This is a record crushing amount and puts us at 56 percent of our goal of $475,000.”

The seventh annual United Way Bag Bingo, which is sponsored by Eaton Corporation, was held this past Saturday and raised over $6,000.

These donations have allowed the United Way to reveal several levels on the donation tracker, uncovering more clues as to who the person behind the donation tracker is. This person is a volunteer, enjoys golf, and gives to many organizations and projects throughout the community. Care to guess who it is?

Be on the lookout for more in the weeks to come. With county residents’ help United Way is creating lasting change in our community.