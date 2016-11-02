Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County’s 2016 campaign, “I am United Way”, is in full gear as fundraisers and pledges are pouring in. As in years past, the Van Wert community is giving united.

Many have noticed the new donation tracker in front of the United Way office on Westwood Drive. Because the 2016 United Way theme is “I am United Way”, the organization’s current presentation video takes a journey about town visiting United Way agency programs — and providing a first-hand perspective on the person behind the agency program and the person behind the need.

Now, as the community works together to reach its goal of $475,000 — and each dollar level is met — the United Way will reveal clues as to who the person is behind the donation tracker. This person represents the core values of the United Way: Giving, Advocating, and Volunteering. Be on the lookout as more information is revealed on who stepped up to say “I am United Way”.

For more information on making a donation to the United Way or to volunteer, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com. Check out the organization on Facebook to watch the reveal videos and get clues.