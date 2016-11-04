Teem Wholesale recently held its 2016-2017 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County. Both the company and employees made donations in support of the 25 local agencies currently being funded by United Way. The company also participated in the Day of Caring food drive which benefited the Salvation Army food pantry. Teem Wholesale is a wholesale distributor and manufacturer offering a full line of custom wood doors, moldings, and stair parts to meet your new construction or remodeling needs. Their products are distributed through numerous lumber yards, cabinet shops, and other retail outlets. (United Way photo)