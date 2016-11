National Door & Trim recently completed its 2016 United Way campaign. The company and employees’ generosity has been instrumental in serving United Way agencies in Van Wert County. Many employees also participated in the Day of Caring event by donating food items to the Salvation Army and volunteering. Since 1978, National Door & Trim has been supplying builders and homeowners with prefinished interior doors, exterior doors, stair parts, and millwork products. (United Way photo)