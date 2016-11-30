Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) recently held its 2016 United Way of Van Wert County Campaign. Pledge participation in the campaign this year increased over 2015. These donations help support local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way. CSP also participated in the Day of Caring event by collecting canned goods for the Salvation Army. Continental Structural Plastics is a plastics manufacturer that supplies compression molding components to the automotive industry. (United Way photo)