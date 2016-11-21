Submitted information

The annual Tree of Lights lighting ceremony sponsored by Twig III will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, November 28, at Van Wert County Hospital.

A short program will take place in the hospital lobby, while the lights on the large evergreen tree on the hospital’s front lawn will be turned on after the program. Tree of Lights stars will then be hung on the evergreen tree.

Pastor Steve Heilshorn of Trinity Friends Church will lead the devotions, while music will be performed by students from Lincolnview Local Schools.

Refreshments will follow in the hospital cafeteria.