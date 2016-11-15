Submitted information

The 12th annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 24, at the Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center.

The Thanksgiving Day meal is for anyone who is alone, homeless, or in need of a helping hand. There is no charge for the dinner.

In addition to a great Thanksgiving meal, there will be fellowship and games to enjoy.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., at Van Wert’s northeast edge.