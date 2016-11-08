Submitted information

Many have wanted to jump forward in time so they could get tickets, and now the wait is over. Today at noon, tickets can be purchased individually for The Time Jumpers, featuring Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, “Ranger Doug” Green, and Paul Franklin, presented by Kenn-Feld Group.

Tap any member of multi-Grammy nominated The Time Jumpers on the shoulder and the face that turns to greet you will be that of one who’s made major contributions to the richness and vigor of country music.

The current edition of The Time Jumpers includes 10 members, each a master of his instrument. They are Vince Gill (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars), “Ranger Doug” Green (vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar), Paul Franklin (steel guitar), Brad Albin (upright bass), Larry Franklin (fiddle), Andy Reiss (electric guitar), Kenny Sears (vocals, fiddle), Joe Spivey (fiddle, vocals), Jeff Taylor (accordion, piano) and Billy Thomas (drums, vocals).

The Time Jumpers was established in Nashville in 1998 by an assemblage of high-dollar studio musicians who wanted to spend some spare time jamming with their sonically gifted buddies. The notion of building a rabidly devoted following was the last thing on their minds, but that’s what happened. Experience this Who’s Who of Country music on the Niswonger stage.

It will be just like a night at the Grand Ole Opry on the Niswonger stage. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great Christmas gifts!

