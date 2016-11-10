Submitted information

The Broadway Series at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is one of the most popular throughout the season. Today at noon, individual tickets can be purchased for Broadway’s 42nd Street, presented by Bee Gee Realty. The glitz and glamour of 42nd Street, coupled with song and dance, completely encapsulates what brings people back to Broadway shows again and again.

The stage will be bubbling over with dancing as the 42nd Street Broadway production boasts the largest dance troupe that has ever hit the Niswonger stage.

The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is the song-and-dance fable of Broadway with an American Dream story, and includes some of the greatest songs ever written, such as “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “Dames,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and of course “42nd Street.”

Based on a novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley’s 1933 movie, 42nd Street tells the story of a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her Allentown home and comes to New York City to audition for the new Broadway musical Pretty Lady. When the leading lady breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and becomes a star.

With a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, this sparkling new production will be directed by co-author Mark Bramble and choreographed by Randy Skinner, the team who staged the 2001 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival.

Broadway’s 42nd Street will come to the Niswonger for two shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great Christmas gifts!

The Supporting Sponsor for 42nd Street, Van Wert Manor, has been helping bring shows to the Niswonger for the past six seasons.

This event is made complete with the generous support of the 2016-2017 Season Sponsors Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for Broadway’s 42nd Street are now available and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.