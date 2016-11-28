Submitted information

Just a reminder that the deadline for purchasing tickets for the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District’s 67th annual meeting is this Thursday, December 1.

The VWCD’s annual meeting will be held Tuesday, December 6, in the commons area of Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St in Van Wert.

An election will be held to elect two members of the Board of Supervisors. Running in the election are: Robert Gehres, Craig Pohlman, and Kris Young. Registration and voting will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Dinner will begin at 6 that evening, catered by Elegant Beginnings Catering. The program will begin at 7 p.m. The District will be honoring the “Conservation of the Year” recipient and the scholarship award recipient will be recognized.

The speaker for the evening is Dr. Christopher Winslow from The Ohio State University Extension.

Tickets are available at the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, or from Board members Darryl Ricketts, Bob Gehres, Craig Pohlman, Dick Rice, Dave Kemler, or staff members Julie Buggle, Jeremy Gerding, or Tammy Campbell. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 2-10 years of age.