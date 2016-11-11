Thomas G. Dailey, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born February 18, 1930, in Mercer County, the son of Amos and Barbara (Weaver) Dailey, who both preceded him in death. He married Betty L. Dailey, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Kathy Martin of Elida and Kevin (Sandy) Dailey of Van Wert; two daughters-in-law, Leilani Dailey of Van Wert and Ana Dailey of Archbold; a sister, Donna (John) Baxter of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Michael and Stephen Dailey; five brothers, Frank, Mirdeth, Charles, Ralph, and Eugene Dailey; and six sisters, Mary Tindall, Bonnie Dittus, Lela Waggoner, Lula Springer, and Wilma and Lucile Dailey, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units from American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Tom and Betty Dailey Family Bequest to Aid the Poor and Needy in Van Wert County, c/o St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert; or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.