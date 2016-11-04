The Vantage Culinary Arts Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet will be held Wednesday, November 16, and Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. until noon. This year’s buffet will include a delicious variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads, and desserts, all for just $8.95 plus tax. Reservations are necessary for this special event. To reserve a spot, call 419.238.5411, extension 2425. Shown is Culinary Arts senior Dacota Nash from Delphos Jefferson High School. (Vantage photo)