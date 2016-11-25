Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert will host the Community Christmas Service sponsored by the Van Wert County Ministerial Association. The service will be held at 7 p.m. this Sunday, November 27.

The service will feature music and messages to celebrate the Christ Child’s arrival and the meaning of Advent.

A love offering will be received to assist in funding a new local ministry, Love INC. (Love In the Name of Christ) which seeks to mobilize local churches and volunteers to work together in responding to the needs of hurting individuals and families in the immediate area.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. at Van Wert’s northeast edge.