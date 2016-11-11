Sylvester M. Rode, 86, of Fort Jennings, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at his residence.

He was born September 16, 1927, in Landeck, the son of Sylvester H. and Leona (Rahrig) Rode, who both preceded him in death. He first married Emogene Keller, and then married the former Norma Hanf. They both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Joyce) Rode of Fort Jennings and Mark (Sue) Rode of Central Point, Oregon; two daughters, Diane (Danny) Ladd of Cloverdale, Indiana, and Gale Young of Fort Jennings; a sister-in-law, Maxine Rode of Celina; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Louis, Quentin “Tin”, and Ted Rode; and three sisters, Zita Martin Allen, Sylvia Martin Lewis, and Audrey Etgen, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings, with Father Jerry Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 3:30 that afternoon, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

