Recently the students of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School focused on ways that they could use organizational skills in their everyday activities. At the end of the two weeks each teacher selected a student from their class that they felt best demonstrated organization both inside and outside the classroom. Congratulations to the Organization Award Winners and keep up the great work: Shown are (front row, from left) Layla Hitner, Harper Reindel, and Gabrielle Eversole (back row) Jazzlyn Florence, Annie Renner, and Braelynn Burk. (Photo submitted.)