Recently the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade classes at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School attended the Annual Young People’s Concert at the Lima Veterans’ Memorial Civic Center. Students were treated to an “Orchestra Olympics” presented by the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Under the direction of Maestro Crafton Beck, the Lima Symphony Orchestra delighted students as the orchestra members competed against one another to see who can play the loudest, the quietest, the quickest, the slowest, the highest, and the lowest. Students were also introduced to a wide arrange of instruments used in an orchestra. (Photo submitted.)