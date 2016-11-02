St. Mary of the Assumption’s First Grade students recently invited family and friends to attend an Insect Zoo that they collected, created, and researched in their classroom. Each first grade student was responsible for the research and care of a specific insect. The students demonstrated their knowledge about each particular insect by creating individual habitats that provided suitable living conditions. Visitors learned about each insect’s habitat, diet, and interesting facts. Visitors followed the Insect Zoo Map, also created by the students, around the zoo. At the conclusion of each exhibit, the students also shared why they felt God created their insect.