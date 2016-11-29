Submitted information

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire part-time intermittent female corrections officers. Applications for the position of part-time intermittent corrections officers are currently being accepted.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, December 30, at 3 p.m. Persons interested in applying can pick up an application at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office located at 113 N. Market St. in Van Wert, or print an application off the Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com

Persons applying need to include a letter of interest and a resume when submitting their application. Applications can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office at any time during the acceptance period above, emailed to the Sheriff’s Office by using the link at the bottom of the Sheriff’s Office home page, or mailed to the Sheriff’s Office using the above address.

Applicants must:

Be U.S. citizens

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a resident of Van Wert County or be able to report to work in 30 minutes

Possess a valid Ohio driver’s license

Have a high school diploma or GED

Be of good moral character

Never have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude or is not currently under indictment for any criminal offense.

Never have been convicted of any family violence offense

Obtain certifications required to perform duties of position to maintain employment

Be able to pass pre-employment background investigation, which may include a polygraph examination

Be able to pass drug screen

Starting wage is $13.50 per hour for a corrections officer. Part-Time intermittent corrections officers accrue paid vacation time and sick time on a pro-rated basis. Part-time intermittent corrections officers may also be eligible for insurance for themselves.

Successful candidates for the position must complete a 9 month probationary period commencing from the date of hire.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is an Equal Opportunity employer.