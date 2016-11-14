Sara A. Davis, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 2, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Aaron B. and Kathryn (Reily) Cook, who both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her stepmother, Violet M. (Book) Cook; her husband, Richard Guy Davis, who she married on January 18, 1947, died December 7, 2000; and a stepsister, Starley Pollock Kohler.

Survivors include her two children, Kathy Sue Davis of Van Wert and Kim (Rebecca) Davis of Columbus; four grandchildren, Brandon (Martha) Davis, Brittney (Gabrielle) Wilson, Trevor (Marlene) Coleman, and Erin (Phillip) Morton; and seven great-grandchildren, Morgan and Sydney Morton, Adison and Zachary Davis, Harper and Olive Wilson, and Cierra Garland.

Sara was a 1943 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 1946 graduate of St. Rita’s School of Nursing in Lima. She was a registered nurse, worked at Van Wert County Hospital and retired from Sonoco (Greif Brothers). She was a member of Phi Beta Psi sorority and was a Red Cross volunteer at Van Wert County Hospital and later a volunteer at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Sara thought her greatest legacy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a loving, caring, and self-less woman. She loved spending time with her family and friends, sharing her life experiences and Irish heritage.

She enjoyed Big Band music, crossword puzzles, Turner Classic Movies, and a good cup of hot Gevalia coffee. She was an avid OSU football fan and would tell all of us “Go Bucks!” on game day as she sat watching the game adorned in her Buckeye necklace and attire.

She had a great love for animals, especially her beloved cat Zoey. She always felt the need to help a stray (or two) by feeding, them giving them shelter, and naming them. She also relished the times of great camping excursions, traveling around the U.S., and her trip to Ireland, where she kissed the Blarney Stone.

She instilled in all of us honesty, integrity in relationships, and the value of appreciating others. Everywhere she went she was filled with compassion and interest in others. She made friends easily and maintained contact with many over the years.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 27, at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.