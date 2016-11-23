Submitted information

CONVOY — Santa Claus will be at Convoy’s Edgewood Park Community Building on Saturday, December 3, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Children can chat with Santa and receive a treat from the Jolly Old Elf, while there will be crafts to participate in and refreshments will be served.

Parents should bring a camera for pictures of their children with Santa. There will be collection boxes for non-perishable food items for the Helping Hands Food Pantry, used cell phones for Crime Victim Services, and unwanted eyeglasses for the Convoy Lions Club.

This Convoy community event is sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.