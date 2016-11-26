Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Safety Council will be hosting speaker Brad Hurtig at a breakfast meeting to be held from 7:45 until 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert.

Hurtig, a former three-sport athlete and football standout, was injured in a safety accident, but now inspire others to overcome adversity with courage, integrity, and confidence.

This is an ideal event for Safety Council members’ employees to hear the critical message of what happens when safety measures are not taken, as well as a story of hard work and determination.

The fee for the meeting is $8 per person (Safety Council members may send one representative free).

Register via email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com or call 419.238.4390 to reserve seats for the meeting. Registration deadline is Monday, December 12, or until seats are sold out.