Rev. Samuel A. Brewster Sr., of Rockford, passed away at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at The Laurels of Shane Hill near Rockford.

He was born November 15, 1935, in Honaker, Virginia, the son of Herbert and Mollie (Barnhart) Brewster, who both preceded him in death. He married Darcus “Dee” Brewster, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Sam (Laura) Brewster Jr. of Lansing, Michigan; one daughter, Deann (Tony) Hardeman of St. Marys; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother, Ted Brewster of West Virginia. Two brothers, Bill and Lee; and a sister, June, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Souers officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, November 25, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire/EMS Department or New Horizons Community Church Encouragers Class.

