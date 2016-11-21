Submitted information

Just a reminder that the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District’s 67th Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, December 6, in the commons area of Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

An election will be held during the meeting to elect two members of the Board of Supervisors. Running in the election are Robert Gehres, Craig Pohlman, and Kris Young. Registration and voting will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., catered by Elegant Beginnings Catering, while the program will begin at 7 that evening. The SWCD will also be honoring the “Conservation of the Year” recipient and the scholarship award recipient will be recognized.

Speaker for the evening is Dr. Christopher Winslow of the Ohio State University Extension, who will discuss “Lake Erie Algae, Nutrient Loading, and Current Research Efforts”. Winslow is part of Ohio State University’s Stone Lab and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. His research training has roots in fish ecology, with an emphasis on the impact of invasive species, and he continues to address invasive species impacts. However, his research and outreach efforts now include other issues critically important to Lake Erie. These issues include nutrient loading, harmful algal bloom causes and impacts, dredging activity, coastal community resilience and growth, and the impacts of climate change.

Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, December 1, and are available at the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, or from board members Darryl Ricketts, Bob Gehres, Craig Pohlman, Dick Rice, and Dave Kemler, or staff members Julie Buggle, Jeremy Gerding, or Tammy Campbell. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 2-10 years of age.