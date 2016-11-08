Students at Lincolnview Elementary School recently celebrated National Red Ribbon Week. Held during the last full week in October, Red Ribbon Week encourages Americans to wear red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destructive influence of drugs. It has been in existence since 1988, and encourages advocacy, provides resources, and provides a platform for schools and communities to work together to combat a growing problem. Deputy Mike Bieberstine, the county DARE officer, spearheaded the campaign and provided red ribbons. Students were also treated to red snacks, including apples, twizzlers, and skittles, which were sponsored in part by the Van Wert Walmart. Students were also surprised with an anti-drug assembly featuring the juggling skills of The Dazzling Steve Mills, a world-famous juggler. Mills’ message of perseverance and staying healthy resonated with staff and students alike. (Lincolnview photo)