Van Wert High School hosted a bloodmobile on November 10, with 82 donors producing 64 units of blood. Volunteers assisting included Brenda DeLong, Judy Krites, Katherine Bowersock, Linda Shupe, the VWHS Student Council, and Diane Stewart.

Bowersock was a multi-gallon donor, reaching four gallons.

First time donors were Katie Able, Erin Gemmer, Cassidy Meyers, Chloe Brake, Teagon Thatcher, Dustin Robison, Ella Butler, Blake Henry, Jordon Danylchuk, Ashley Mathews, Trevor Spridgeon, Tanner Dunn, Drew Bagley, Karleigh Gentry, Peyton Fleming, Bailey Day, Rachel Davis, Anessah Jones, Carrie McMichael, Derek Fanning, Caleb Fetzer, Adrianna Grothause, Jalen McCracken, Reagan Priest, Kenneth Salcido, Joey Weiss, Jacob Weiss, Dennis Clay, Noah Carter, Tabatha Saam, McKenzey Sanderson, Brendan Browning, Kerstin Breece, Taylor Peebles, Jayden Wagner, Briana Kesler.