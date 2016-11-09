Print for later

Beverly Jo Schaffner and Beverly J. Schaffner to Beverly Jo Schaffner Living Trust, portion of inlots 842, 843, 844, 845, Van Wert, portion of section 15, Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Frances A. Imler to Kermit Eugene Imler and Kermit E. Imler, portion of section 8, Union Township

Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Marciann O’Shaughnessy and Thomas J. O’Shaughnessy to Thomas O’Shaughnessy and Marciann O’Shaughnessy, portion of section 18, Tully Township.

Emily M. White, Emily Liggett, and Brad J. White to Brad J. White and Emily M. White, inlot 426, Delphos.

Andrew J. Reed, Lena C. Reed, and Andrew Reed to Caleb J. Smith and Kayla D. Smith, inlot 291, Delphos.

Estate of Robert J. Evans to Margaret L. Evans, portion of section 36, Ridge Township.

Van Wert County to Dalton Thomas West, inlot 4323, Van Wert.

Estate of Gary Gene Witte to OTB Ohio Ventures LLC, portion of section 35, Liberty Township.

Eunice M. Profit to Joyce E. Profit, portion of section 31, York Township.

Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-1 to Alan Investments III LLC, portion of section 4, Jennings Township.

Park Place Securities Inc. Asset Backed Pass to Castle 2016 LLC, inlots 61, 62, Wren.

Estate of Judith Ann Green and estate of Judith Green to Linda A. Engle and Jenis Engle, inlot 1227, Delphos.

Douglas C. King and Karen S. Dey to Darl W. Cook, inlot 3152, Van Wert.

Estate of Evelyn M. Knuth to William F. Knuth and William Knuth, portion of section 29, Jackson Township.

Frances L. Bandelier to At Home Investments LLC, portion of inlot 34, Delphos.