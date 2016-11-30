Print for later

Tweet about it

Margaret R. Pohlman Testamentary Trust to Paul A. Pohlman, portion of section 14, Washington Township.

Paul A. Pohlman and Donna J. Pohlman to Paul A. Pohlman and Donna J. Pohlman, portion of section 14, Washington Township.

Margaret R. Pohlman Testamentary Trust to Michael P. Pohlman, portion of section 23, Ridge Township.

Margaret R. Pohlman Testamentary Trust to Lois A. Hoersten, portion of section 4, Washington Township.

Lois A. Hoersten and James F. Hoersten to Lois A. Hoersten and James F. Hoersten, portion of section 4, Washington Township.

Margaret R. Pohlman Testamentary Trust to Charles J. Pohlman, portion of sections 10, 16, Washington Township.

Charles J. Pohlman and Janice M. Pohlman to Pohlman Revocable Living Trust, portion of sections 10, 16, Washington Township.

Patrick A. Dunno Family Living Trust and Kim L. Dunno Family Living Trust to Austin Albert Anderson, inlot 2684, Van Wert.

Estate of Nell L. Rice to Andrew R. Glenn and Ashlen D. Glenn, inlot 3280, Van Wert.

Donald L. Moreo and Clarice E. Moreo to Walter Radabaugh III, inlots 445, 446, Delphos.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to 109 Normal Trust, inlot 225, Middle Point.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to 233 W. Third Trust, inlot 1427, Van Wert.

Gordon O. Rogers Family Living Trust, Phyllis J. Rogers Family Living Trust, Gordon O. Rogers Trust, and Phyllis J. Rogers Trust to Judith E. Dotson, portion of sections 12, 15, 24, Ridge Township, portion of section 24, Jackson Township.

Judith E. Dotson and Bradley Dotson to JE Dotson Farms LLC, portion of sections 12, 15, 24, Ridge township, portion of section 24, Jackson Township.

Alex J. Helt and Jennifer L. Helt to Gregory J. Breese, inlot 122, Wren, outlot 9-1, Wren.

City of Van Wert to Community Improvement Corporation, inlots 71, 72, Van Wert.

Community Improvement Corporation to Aaron Baker LLC, inlots 71, 72, Van Wert.

Brent A. Beck to Ryan C. Beck, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township (lot 6 Moore-Wise subdivision).

Housing and Urban Development to Stephanie Folgar, portion of section 13, Harrison Township (lot 4 Felt’s subdivision).

Susan E. Coil and Kevin D. Coil by sheriff to Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Trust 2005, portion of inlot 310, Convoy.

Christopher J. Miller and Christopher John Miller by sheriff to Residential Mortgage Loan Trust I, portion of inlot 1553, Van Wert.

Luella I. Dutton and Robert L. Dutton by sheriff to First Financial Collateral Inc., portion of inlots 781, 782, Van Wert.

Charles E. Dixon and Debbie L. Dixon by sheriff to First Financial Collateral Inc., portion of inlots 781, 782, Van Wert.

Janet Harmon by sheriff to Brian J. Pohlman and Melissa J. Pohlman, inlot 1477, Van Wert.

Mark C. Poling to Integrity Real Estate LLC, inlot 664, Van Wert.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank to Merlin Gross and Amanda Gross, inlot 151, Willshire.

Paul B. Hoverman, Larry W. Ryan, Larry Ryan, Larry Hoverman, N. Jill Hoverman, Lewis Hoverman, James L. Hoverman, Jeanne Hoverman, Karen Barrick and Tiim Barrick to Jared Glenn Runyon and Jared Glen Runyon, inlot 1539, Van Wert.

Etta Kill and David M. Kill to Harold R. Becker, inlots 234, 235, Middle Point.

Nathan A. Chavarria and Chelsey L. Chavarria to Jacob R. Chavarria, inlot 717, Van Wert.

Estate of Vera Pruden to John Pruden, Carolyn K. Pruden, Margaret Ruth Lape, and Carolyn Prudent, portion of section 32, York Township.

Carolyn K. Pruden, Margaret Ruth Lape, and Carolyn Pruden to John Pruden, portion of section 32, York Township.

Lawrence A. Hilvers and Rose Marie Hilvers to Lawrence A. Hilvers and Rose Marie Hilvers, inlot 1389, Delphos.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Mark A. Heil, portion of inlot 198, Van Wert.

Matt Dugan to Darby D. Miller and Cheryl A. Miller, portion of section 30, York Township.