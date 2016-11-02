Print for later

Tweet about it

Estate of Paul Edward Rekart and estate of Paul E. Rekart to Thomas K. Rekart, Michael L. Rekart, William P. Rekart, Richard T. Rekart, and Mary F. LeValley, inlot 286, Delphos.

Chelsea R. Ellis, Chelsea R. Blackmore, and Jermy Ellis to Kyle Stechschulte, inlot 4233, Van Wert.

Robert D. Thomas Revocable Living Trust, and H. Joann Thomas Revocable Living Trust to Cody Anderson, portion of inlot 42, inlots 432, 433, Convoy.

Brett O. Krick and Annette Krick to Brett O. Krick and Annette Krick, portion of section 6, Ridge Township.

Connie D. Bilimek and Joseph P. Bilimek to Connie D. Bilimek and Joseph P. Bilimek, portion of section 8, Ridge Township.

Robert M. Ashley and Karen L. Ashley to Dean Fisher and Susan K. Fisher, portion of section 7, Hoaglin Township.

Thelma Walls to Patricia L. Puckett and Sandra K. Hirschy, portion of section 11, Pleasant Township.

Daniel Everidge and Barbara F. Everidge to Daniel L. Everidge and Barbara F. Everidge, portion of section 9, Willshire, portion of section 31, Harrison Township.

Dennis E. Ries, Marilyn E. Ries, Brenda S. Agler, Edwin E. Agler, and Green Acres Ries Farms LLC to RW1 Farms LLC, portion of section 20, York Township.

Dennis E. Ries Revocable Living Trust Agreement and RW1 Farms LLC to Dennis E. Ries, Brenda S. Agler, and Dana L. Ries, portion of sections 20, 29, York Township.

Linden G. Krouskop and Colleen A. Krouskop to Laurie A. Zeeff, and Lisa L. Haas, portion of section 20, Ridge Township (Wyandot’s subdivision lot 10 and portion of lot 11).

Sharon K. Gehres to Kyle M. Gehres and Alisha K. Brincefield, inlot 4372, Van Wert.

Lowell M. Kever and Janet M. Kever to Michelle Gehres and Greg Kever, portion of section 25, Pleasant Township. (Woods condo lot 4 unit B).

John O. Goodwin and Barbara J. Goodwin to John Mark Goodwin, Andrew Wayne Goodwin, and Paul Lawrence Goodwin, lot 242, Van Wert subdivision.

Mark Allen Barrickulow, Mary Lou Barricklow, and Mark Barrickulow to Kaiser Family Farm Trust, inlot 270, Convoy.

A. Jane Beckman Living Trust to Pamela K. Stratton Rowland and David Rowland, portion of inlot 1111, Delphos.

Gregory L. Profit, Tamara Profit, Gregory Profit, and Tamara M. Profit to Benjamin E. Cully, portion of section 2, York Township.

Laura A. Boreen and Nicholas A. Boreen to Brandon Kline, inlot 1203, Van Wert.

207 Franklin Trust to Kaleen A. Sawmiller, portion of inlot 240, Convoy.

333 Sycamore Trust to Jacqueline Moorhouse, inlots 44, 45, Convoy.

Douglas R. Thatcher and Brenda S. Thatcher to Douglas R. Thatcher Jr., inlot 1869, Van Wert.

Richard Schupp and Kelsey Schupp to Mark A. Brant, Lisa K. Brant, Mark Brant, and Lisa Brant, lot 229, Van Wert subdivision.

Helen L. Cooper Testamentary Trust to Joshua L. Hoehn, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township.

Ricky L. Johns Jr. and Amy L. Johns to Phil Fleming, portion of inlot 79, Middle Point.

Anthony Shellabarger, Anthony Shallabarger, Elizabeth Shellabarger, and Elizabeth Shallabarger to Anthony Shellabarger and Elizabeth Shellabarger, portion of section 16, Willshire Township.

David S. Teman, Julie Teman, and Julie Brinkman to Jeremy A. Lyle, portion of section 23, York Township.

Estate of James S. Burkheimer to Ava K. Burkheimer, inlot 651, Van Wert.