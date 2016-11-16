Print for later

Estate of Larry K. Profit to Joyce E. Profit, portion of section 31, York Township.

Estate of Donna B. Norris to Vern K. Norris, Jeffrey L. Norris, James L. Norris Jr., Amy L. Schulte and Lori A. White, lot 2-1, Delphos subdivision.

Estate of Mary Alberta Reichert to Rebecca L. Martz and Joe Reichert and estate of Richard J. Reichert, portion of inlots 666, 665, Van Wert.

Joseph E. Plas, Teresa H. Plas, and J. E. Plas to Venice L. Roberts Jr. and Alisa A. Roberts, portion of section 34, Union Township.

FFF Properties LLC to FFF2 Properties LLC, portion of sections 22, 4, Pleasant Township.

Phil Fleming and Kathleen A. Fleming to FFF2 Properties LLC, portion of section 4, Pleasant Township.

Estate of Dean E. Stemen and estate of Dean Stemen to David A. Stemen and Ricky D. Stemen, portion of section 30, Washington Township.

Estate of Nell L. Rice to Richard E. Rice and Sally A. Leidy, portion of sections 4, 3, Union Township.

Ryan J. Clementz and Laura Clementz to Drew A. Davis, portion of section 8, Jackson Township.

Carol B. Trice to Richard Fields, inlot 3729, portion of inlot 3730, Van Wert.

James R. Moorman Joint Living Trust, Janet M. Moorman Joint Living Trust, James R. Moorman, and Janet M. Moorman to Andy Wreath, inlot 27, portion of inlot 8, Convoy.

Donna R. Ball to Edwin F. Eickholt, portion of section 31, Jennings Township.

David M. Agler, Marilyn Agler, Leanna J. Bell, and Dean A. Bell to Cayle W. Agler and Dawn R. Agler, inlot 3072, Van Wert.

Estate of Paula J. Ryan to Larry W. Ryan, portion of inlot 1539, Van Wert.

Randall K. Thompson to Randall K. Thompson and Bonnie L. Bryan, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township.

Holmes Apartments LLC and Phillip L. Holmes to Perry D. Evans and Kelly J. Evans, portion of inlot 284, inlot 954, Van Wert.

Perry D. Evans, Kelly J. Evans, and J R Cornspud LLC to Jr Cornspud LLC, portion of inlot 284, inlot 954, Van Wert.

Estate of Trella M. Gause to Murray A. Gause, inlot 3392, Van Wert.

Vincent Wagoner to Reclaimed Housing LLC, inlot 226, Convoy.

Daniel J. Fry and Sandra K. Fry to Desiree Manzanares and Jacob A. Manzanares, lot 248, Van Wert subdivision.

James D. Snyder and Kristie L. Snyder to Andrew J. Bashore and Devin M. Bashore, inlot 3429, Van Wert.

David E. Greene and Helen D. Greene to Jordan N. Brown and Gary Adam Saunders, inlot 1007, Van Wert.

Carey G. Kittle and Marjorie L. Kittle to Britany L. Bell, inlots 23, 24, Monticello.

Estate of Paul D. Schadt to Ellen M. Schadt, inlot 408, Convoy.

Kevin Welker, Brenda Sterling, and Brenda Welker to Kevin D. Welker and Brenda C. Welker, portion of section 12, Union Township.

Dana Lee Smith and Barbara J. Smith to Ashley N. Paarrish and Charles J. Hiegel, outlets 72-2, 72-5, Van Wert.