The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet t noon Thursday, December 1, in the Fellowship Hall.

The book Medicine Men Extreme Doctoring by Carolyn Jourdan will be moderated by Janet Moorman. Local residents are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided.

A $2.50 donation will be accepted, and will go to mission projects. All are welcome to attend.