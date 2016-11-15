Read & Review Book Club sets meeting
The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet t noon Thursday, December 1, in the Fellowship Hall.
The book Medicine Men Extreme Doctoring by Carolyn Jourdan will be moderated by Janet Moorman. Local residents are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided.
A $2.50 donation will be accepted, and will go to mission projects. All are welcome to attend.
