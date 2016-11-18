Print for later

Tweet about it

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) offers home heating safety reminders as the winter season arrives.

Those tips are as follows:

Once a year, have furnaces, vents, flues, and chimneys inspected by a qualified service professional.

Never use an oven to heat the house. This can damage the oven and may release carbon monoxide into the home.

Never use an oven to heat the house. This can damage the oven and may release carbon monoxide into the home. Plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet (not an extension cord) and make sure they stay at least three feet from anything that can burn such as curtains, paper and furniture. Look for models that have an automatic shut-off.

Test and replace the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors regularly.

Leave the house immediately and call 9-1-1 if carbon monoxide is detected or a gas leak is suspected. Carbon monoxide poisoning creates flu-like symptoms and can cause extreme illness or death. Signs of a gas leak include a rotten egg or sulfur-like odor.

For more information on natural gas safety and home heating assistance programs, visit the PUCO website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or call the PUCO Call Center at (800.686.7826).